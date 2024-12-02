Utila has raised USD 22 million in a Series A extension round six months after it announced its Series A, bringing its total A round to USD 40 million.

This almost triples the company’s valuation, bringing the total funds raised to over USD 51 million. The round was led by Red Dot Capital Partners with participation from Nyca, Wing VC, DCG, Cerca Partners, Funfair Ventures and SilverCircle.

More about the extension round

The round materialised without Ultra actively seeking capital, as it received multiple inbound investment offers driven by growth across key metrics. With almost all of its original Series A funding still in the bank, the company chose to extend the round to accelerate market capture in the exploding digital asset infrastructure sector.

The rapid expansion reflects a market opportunity as stablecoin adoption accelerates across industries. H1 2025 saw stablecoins getting more significant for the financial landscape, with aggregate supply climbing to USD 252 billion and monthly settlement volumes rising 43%. Fintechs, banks, and neobanks are increasingly integrating the technology into their daily operations.

Utila’s platform offers four key features that address the full spectrum of digital asset operations. It comes with complete infrastructure for stablecoin issuers, payment providers, and enterprises integrating the asset workflows into their business, and delivers secure treasury management for digital assets with granular controls and compliance frameworks. Additionally, Utila delivers Institutional-grade trading infrastructure across centralised exchanges and DeFi protocols, as well as wallet environment mirroring capabilities.

The platform was built for cybersecurity experts, unifying military-grade security with operational flexibility. It also delivers secure MPC wallets, granular policy controls, developer APIs, multi-chain support, a payments and tokenisation engine, comprehensive integrations to AML providers, exchanges, DeFi, and banking rails, and insurance coverage providing additional protection for institutional assets.

The extension funding will support the company with global expansion and product development as it grows to meet the demand for digital asset infrastructure. After strengthening its presence in North America and Europe, the firm wants to scale into emerging markets such as LATAM, APAC, and Africa.