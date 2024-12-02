Ripple has partnered with BBVA to offer the Spanish bank its digital asset custody technology.

This will support BBVA’s newly added crypto asset reading and custody service for Bitcoin and Ethereum, which is available to Spanish retail customers. The bank will leverage Ripple Custody, Ripple’s digital asset self-custody technology, to provide a scalable and secure service for tokenised assets, including crypto.

Improved custody solutions for BBVA clients

The EU’s MiCA enables the region’s banks to launch digital asset offerings for their clients. Ripple aims to enable BBVA to support its goals with a secure and compliant digital asset technology that allows it to respond to customer demand for access to crypto and other digital assets while meeting strict security, operational, and regulatory requirements.

BBVA’s digital assets offering launch in Spain comes after the solutions were rolled out in other markets such as Switzerland and Türkiye. Ripple’s custody solutions allow the bank to directly provide an end-to-end custody service that meets high standards of security and operability. Through the partnership, BBVA can accomplish its mission to support its customers in their exploration of digital assets in a safe environment.

The current agreement builds on a long-standing relationship between the two companies, with Ripple providing custody technology for Garanti BBVA in Türkiye and BBVA Switzerland. Through this secure and compliant digital infrastructure, the company contributes to the industry by offering the core services that financial institutions need to store, exchange and move digital assets. Ripple has over a decade of experience in the digital asset space and holds over 60 regulatory licenses and registrations in various jurisdictions around the world.

Garanti BBVA recently added crypto portfolios to its mobile banking app, Garanti BBVA Mobile, expanding its asset management services. The app now displays the current value of a user’s crypto assets, shows the weights of each asset within the client’s overall portfolio, examines price movements through trend charts, and tracks price changes in real time, as well as allows users to view all assets listed and add coins to watchlists.