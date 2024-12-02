Webull Corporation has entered the European market, launching brokerage solutions in the Netherlands.

With its headquarters in Amsterdam, Webull EU will offer retail investors af all experience levels access to the Webull platform, starting from the Netherlands, with plans to expand further across Europe in the future.

Webull prepares EU rollout

Webull Securities, a Dutch subsidiary, gained authorisation from the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) in September 2024, enabling the Netherlands to trade European and US-listed equities, fractional shares, ETFs, and options. The platform is built on next-gen global infrastructure and supports users to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, modern technology, and real-time market data.

Users also get access to news, industry insights, educational materials, data, and tools to make more informed decisions. Investors can trade during extended trading hours at competitive prices through the Webull app.

Webull EU saw that the investment ecosystem evolved significantly in the past decade as the public is increasingly seeking low-cost and accessible investment solutions, both domestically and internationally. Webull’s global network and expertise allow it to deliver solutions for its clients while building sustainability. The company’s mission is to offer w modern and improved trading experience by supporting its clients with advanced trading tools and resources for decision-making.

The expansion, followed by the launch in the European Union, establishes Webull’s presence in the region and reflects its commitment to improving its services and expanding access to modern trading experiences worldwide. The Webull EU trading platform can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store on both iOS and Android.

The company will continue to focus on the needs and demands of its clients and partners while remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements of the industry and the international and local laws of the market.