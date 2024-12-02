The Paypers has just launched the Global Stablecoins Report 2026 – From Hype to Utility: How Stablecoins Are Reshaping Payments for Banks, Merchants, PSPs, and Fintechs.

Stablecoins are rapidly emerging as a core component of the evolving payment landscape. Initially developed within the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem, they are now gaining traction across banks, fintechs, payment providers, regulators, and global merchants.

Designed to combine the benefits of digital assets with the stability of traditional fiat currencies, stablecoins are increasingly used for cross-border settlement, treasury operations, merchant payouts, and digital commerce.

Market statistics highlight this momentum: the total stablecoin market capitalisation is approaching USD 317.9 billion in 2026, with projections suggesting it could exceed USD 2 trillion in the coming years as institutional participation accelerates. Meanwhile, global crypto ownership has reached around 700 million people, representing approximately 8.5% of the population. Major payment networks and financial institutions are already engaging with stablecoin flows, demonstrating a shift from blockchain experimentation toward mainstream finance integration.

The report brings together insights from fintech key players, banks, payment providers, and industry experts to provide a comprehensive view of opportunities, risks, and strategic implications surrounding stablecoins.

The Global Stablecoins Report 2026 is designed to help banks, merchants, PSPs, and fintech professionals to understand how stablecoins are transforming payments and digital financial infrastructure. It offers a forward-looking perspective on operational efficiency, cross-border settlement, liquidity, regulatory compliance, and the adoption of new payment rails.

What’s inside the report

Across several chapters, the Global Stablecoins Report 2026 explores the trends, technologies, and opportunities shaping stablecoin adoption today. Key highlights include:

Stablecoin fundamentals and ecosystem overview: definitions, value chain, issuance, infrastructure, and role in payments.

Cross-border and B2B payments: how stablecoins aim to address diverse inefficiencies in international payments, treasury flows, and supplier payments.

Operational and regulatory insights: navigating AML/KYC, fraud risks, compliance, and integration with existing financial infrastructure.

Emerging technologies and orchestration: exploring AI-driven payment routing, programmable payments, and stablecoins‘ role in digital commerce.

Strategic opportunities for banks, merchants, and PSPs: guidance on adoption, risk management, and leveraging stablecoins to improve efficiency and global reach.

Acknowledgement

A special thank you goes to all our partners and collaborators for joining us on this journey and sharing their valuable expertise.

Whether you are a financial institution exploring stablecoins integration, a merchant evaluating digital assets as a payment method, a payment provider assessing new infrastructure opportunities, a payment expert following industry developments, or simply curious about the evolution of digital assets, the Global Stablecoins Report 2026 provides the insights needed to navigate this rapidly evolving space.

Download your free copy of the Global Stablecoins Report 2026 by clicking HERE.