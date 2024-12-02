Digital asset custodian Tangany has announced that it has obtained EUR 10 million in a Series A funding round, with several European institutions joining as shareholders.

The newly acquired capital is set to support Tangany in its preparations for an EU-wide expansion under the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework. With links to companies such as FlatexDEGIRO, eToro, Bitvavo, and Finanzen.net ZERO, the BaFin-regulated digital asset custodian aims to improve its position in Europe’s digital asset ecosystem.

The round was led by a group of financial institutions, including Baader Bank (Germany), Elevator Ventures, the venture capital arm of Raiffeisen Bank International (Austria), and Heliad Crypto Partners (Germany), the digital assets investment arm of Heliad AG. Additionally, existing shareholders, including HTGF and Nauta Capital, reaffirmed their support by participating in the Series A round. With these new shareholders, Tangany advances its integration with Europe’s financial ecosystem, further improving its institutional profile. According to Tangany’s officials, the shareholders’ involvement underlines a shared commitment to secure, regulated digital asset infrastructure. However, the company mentioned that it will remain fully independent.

Tangany’s development strategy

Since its previous seed round led by Nauta Capital, in which it received EUR 7 million, Tangany has expanded its operations substantially. As detailed by the company, it currently holds over EUR 3 billion in digital assets under custody, serving a range of financial institutions and digital asset platforms. This growth has positioned Tangany to align with MiCA, further advancing its stance in Europe’s regulated digital asset ecosystem.

Furthermore, Tangany has expanded its partnership with Baader Bank and is collaborating with Elevator Ventures/Raiffeisen Bank. With these moves, the company seeks to work alongside institutions that align with its long-term vision, as each partnership strengthens its position as an infrastructure provider for regulated institutions across Europe.

In the upcoming period, Tangany plans to selectively add a small number of banking partners who share its commitment and values. The company intends to create an ecosystem where institutions will want to join it in this journey.