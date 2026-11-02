UK-based Standard Chartered has introduced its Tokenised Deposits solution in Hong Kong, making the territory the first market within the group’s network to offer it to corporate clients. Announced on 2 November 2026, the service uses the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s (HKMA) EnsembleTX infrastructure. It is aimed at corporate treasurers, banks, investment platforms, and digital asset businesses managing treasury, liquidity, and operational activities. The bank plans to extend the solution to more markets over time, although it has not disclosed a timeline or named specific jurisdictions.

How the solution works

The solution is built on Standard Chartered’s proprietary blockchain infrastructure. It pairs regulated commercial bank deposits with the programmability of tokenised assets. Eligible clients can use their deposits within digital treasury and investment workflows, including intragroup liquidity management.

The product was developed with support from the HKMA’s Supervisory Incubator for Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT). Through EnsembleTX, tokenised deposits can be transferred in real time across participating banks. Inter-bank settlement of these transactions takes place in central bank money, including wholesale central bank digital currency (wCBDC), on a 24/7 basis.

According to the bank, this setup improves interoperability and settlement predictability. It also reduces counterparty risk as value moves between financial institutions. Settling in central bank money rather than relying solely on bilateral exposures between commercial banks is the feature the bank links most directly to that reduction in risk.

Early participants and ecosystem partners

Several firms are already using the solution. China AMC, Finloop, and PantherTrade have executed live tokenised deposit transactions and settled tokenised money market funds via EnsembleTX.

Standard Chartered is also partnering with Fireblocks to embed banking capabilities in the Fireblocks platform. The partnership gives the bank native access to Fireblocks’ digital asset client base. HashKey has also joined the ecosystem. Together, the participants are exploring how tokenised deposits can support institutional treasury management and improve connectivity across investment and capital markets activities.

Regulatory and market context

The launch follows initiatives the HKMA announced at Hong Kong FinTech Week under its ‘DART’ framework, which Standard Chartered has publicly welcomed. The bank states that it has been a major participant in EnsembleTX. It says it contributed to the infrastructure’s development and to some of its earliest real-value transaction use cases.

Mary Huen, CEO, Hong Kong and Greater China & North Asia, Standard Chartered, described the launch as bringing digital money into practical treasury and investment workflows while keeping the controls of the banking system in place. The official also framed the bank’s ecosystem approach as part of an effort to move tokenisation from experimentation towards broader, scalable adoption.

For the wider market, the rollout adds a commercial bank deposit product to Hong Kong’s tokenised assets ecosystem, which already includes tokenised money market funds. Standard Chartered expects tokenised deposits to deliver broader benefits for the real economy and financial markets as adoption grows and use cases develop. The pace of expansion beyond Hong Kong will indicate how far the model can be replicated in other jurisdictions.