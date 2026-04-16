Stables, a UAE-based API-first payments infrastructure platform, and Mansa, a settlement infrastructure provider, have announced a strategic partnership to address the shortage of stablecoin connectivity across Asian markets.

The partnership establishes a dedicated liquidity layer for Stables' network of fiat-to-USDT corridors, with Mansa supplying the settlement liquidity underpinning the arrangement.

Asia accounts for 60% of global stablecoin flows, yet only 1% of local banks in the region currently support the technology, creating a significant infrastructure gap across 150 local currencies. The integration is designed to allow fintechs and developers to bypass traditional banking fragmentation and settle high-volume transactions instantly across those corridors.

Platform scale and liquidity provision

Stables processes over USD 1.5 billion in annualised payment volume through a single API covering compliance, banking, and settlement. The platform holds licences in Australia, Europe, and Canada and manages the full compliance stack for clients, including identity verification, sanctions screening, and travel rule requirements.

Mansa has processed USD 394 million across more than 40 currency corridors since its launch in August 2024. Under the partnership, Mansa will provide the short-term liquidity necessary to maintain high-volume on-ramps and off-ramps during periods of market volatility, thereby ensuring corridor stability as transaction volumes increase.

Furthermore, the collaboration is described by Stables as the first in a series of ecosystem developments intended to reinforce its position as an orchestration layer for the USDT ecosystem in Asia.

Commenting on the news, Bernardo Bilotta, CEO and co-founder of Stables, said the partnership provides the deep liquidity necessary to turn USDT into a functional tool for cross-border commerce at scale across Asia. Mouloukou Sanoh, Co-Founder and CEO of Mansa, said Stables has built the compliance-first API infrastructure that Asia's stablecoin market has been missing, and that Mansa's role is to ensure the capital is available when volume arrives.