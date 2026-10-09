SoFi Tech Solutions has partnered with Orbi and Mastercard to introduce a card programme that converts crypto balances into fiat currency at checkout.

SoFi Tech Solutions, formerly Galileo, has agreed to a partnership with Mexico-based fintech Orbi and Mastercard to introduce a crypto-linked card programme for Orbi customers. The programme will allow customers to pay with physical and virtual cards using either fiat currency or funds from their crypto balances, which are converted at the point of sale so that merchants receive fiat currency. SoFi Tech Solutions’ connection to Mastercard’s domestic payment network in Mexico, Mexico Domestic Switch (MxDS), will support card purchases and cash withdrawals at ATMs.

Infrastructure and stablecoin settlement

SoFi Tech Solutions will provide the BIN sponsorship and financial technology infrastructure behind the programme, covering issuing, transaction authorisation, processing, and compliance. The solution also involves SoFi’s SoFiUSD stablecoin, and the platform is set to support further stablecoin-powered use cases. Silvana Hernández, North Division President for Mastercard LATAM, stated that the partnership enables stablecoin settlement while connecting digital assets to payment experiences people already use, supported by the acceptance and security of the Mastercard network. According to Hernández, the opportunity lies in making digital assets as easy and trusted to use as traditional forms of payment.

The launch reflects shifting crypto usage patterns in Latin America. Data from Bitso shows that stablecoins accounted for 40% of crypto purchases among its users in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia in 2025, compared with 18% for Bitcoin, marking the first time stablecoins overtook Bitcoin in the exchange’s regional purchase data. Kathleen Pierce-Gilmore, President of SoFi Tech Solutions, pointed to the scale of Mexico’s remittance market and the growing role of stablecoins in moving money across its borders. She stated that the partnership gives people in Mexico a way to receive, hold, and spend digital dollars, while laying the groundwork for stablecoin-powered payments and cross-border money movement.

Expansion into Latin America

For Orbi, the card extends the use of customers’ digital dollar holdings to everyday spending. Leonardo Perez, Co-founder of Orbi, stated that the Orbi Mastercard results from a collaboration with SoFi Tech Solutions and Mastercard that has deepened since the company’s early days. According to Perez, the aim is to turn digital dollars into real-world purchasing power and give customers a familiar way to use their assets wherever Mastercard is accepted.

The partnership also marks SoFi Tech Solutions’ effort to bring the experience SoFi has gained building and operating digital financial services in the US to Latin America. The company combines Galileo’s more than 30 years of payments and processing expertise with Technisys’ core banking capabilities. Its platform covers issuer processing and cards, payments and money movement, including emerging digital asset settlement, core and digital banking, lending, and fraud and risk management, which clients can use independently or in combination. According to the company, nearly 200 clients use SoFi Tech Solutions, and its technology supports approximately 135 million accounts