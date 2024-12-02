SoFi launches fiat and crypto business banking platform

SoFi Technologies has launched Big Business Banking, a regulated platform combining fiat and crypto banking for enterprise clients.

The platform provides businesses with regulated deposit accounts, real-time payments, and digital asset support, positioning it as an alternative to arrangements that currently require multiple providers for fiat and crypto activity. Initial participants include Cumberland, Bullish, BitGo, B2C2, Fireblocks, Wintermute, Galaxy, Jupiter, Mesh Payments, and Mastercard. The platform is expected to run on Solana alongside other blockchain networks.

Building on existing infrastructure

The launch follows a period of incremental development by SoFi. Over the past year, the company enabled members to buy, sell, and hold crypto, and launched SoFiUSD, its own stablecoin. Big Business Banking is presented as the consolidation of those efforts into a single enterprise-facing product.

As a nationally chartered bank with direct access to the US Federal Reserve, SoFi is able to offer deposit-taking and payment settlement functions within a regulated environment. This regulatory foundation distinguishes the offering from non-bank crypto infrastructure providers, which typically lack the ability to hold client deposits under federal banking oversight.

Platform capabilities

The platform's core functions include high-capacity regulated business deposit accounts, API-driven payment rails operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and support for the minting and burning of SoFiUSD, aiming to enable conversion between fiat and digital assets while keeping reserves within the regulated bank.

In addition, A unified interface is intended to allow businesses to manage both traditional banking and digital asset activity without relying on separate intermediaries. Payments can be settled in fiat, SoFiUSD, or selected cryptocurrencies.

The proposition addresses a structural gap in business banking: conventional banks largely operate within standard business hours, while crypto markets and increasingly global commerce operate continuously. Through the process of combining a federal banking charter with always-on settlement capabilities, SoFi is targeting companies that operate across both financial systems.

The participation of firms such as Fireblocks and BitGo alongside trading firms including Wintermute and Cumberland, suggests the platform is oriented towards institutional and crypto-native businesses rather than small and mid-sized enterprises.

SoFi has not disclosed pricing, account terms, or a timeline for broader availability. Businesses, institutions, and developers interested in infrastructure partnerships are directed to contact the company directly.