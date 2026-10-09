Samsung Wallet has partnered with Sui to enable US Galaxy users to hold and send USDC through the mobile wallet.

Samsung Wallet is integrating Sui to allow Galaxy users in the US to hold USDC and send it over the Sui network directly through the wallet. The service will be available to 82 million US Galaxy device users on eligible devices, sitting alongside existing wallet features such as payment cards, IDs, tickets, and keys. USDC is the only supported asset at launch, and the SUI token is not supported in Samsung Wallet. The rollout begins in the US, with expansion to additional markets planned at a later stage.

Gasless transfers and network background

The integration relies on Sui's gasless stablecoin transfers, which went live on Mainnet in May 2026. USDC is among the supported assets, meaning users can send USDC on Sui without paying a network fee and without first buying or holding SUI to complete the transaction. According to Sui, the transfer costs USD 0.00 at the network level. Removing the requirement to acquire a native token for gas addresses one of the main points of friction in blockchain transfers for users unfamiliar with crypto.

Native USDC went live on Sui in 2024, followed by the integration of Circle's Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol. Since August 2025, Sui has processed more than USD 1 trillion in stablecoin transfer volume, and the network has added payment infrastructure and stablecoin integrations across Africa, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and North America. Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Mysten Labs, the original contributor to Sui, stated that stablecoins have shown that dollars can move globally in seconds, and that the next step is making this available where people already are. Abiodun added that Sui provides the underlying network to support this activity on a 24/7 basis.

Stablecoins target cross-border payment use cases

The partnership is focused on cross-border payments. According to an IFAD report, more than 1.3 billion people worldwide send or receive remittances. Separately, Visa's 20-market remittance survey found that digital apps are the preferred channel for sending and receiving these funds in every country covered, and that 41% of US remittance users are likely to use stablecoins for international money transfers. According to Sui, stablecoin transaction volume has exceeded USD 83 trillion over the past 12 months, with remittances identified as an area where this growth could compound.

Woncheol Chai, EVP and Head of the Digital Wallet Team at the Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, stated that stablecoins have the potential to make moving money around the world faster and easier. Chai added that the company aims to give Galaxy users access to this without having to navigate the complexity of traditional crypto tools. By embedding USDC transfers in a wallet already built into Galaxy devices, the integration places stablecoin payments within a mainstream consumer app rather than a crypto-specific wallet, with the US launch serving as the first step before wider international availability.