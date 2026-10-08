More than nine million RedotPay users will be able to convert stablecoins into traditional currencies through the payout infrastructure of Nium, a provider of cross-border money movement services, following a partnership between the two companies. RedotPay, a stablecoin-based payment fintech that links blockchain technology with conventional banking systems, gains access to Nium's coverage across 100 currencies and 190 countries. It plans to use this connectivity to extend its off-ramp services into new markets, as part of its focus on compliant adoption of digital asset payments.

Nium and RedotPay integration enables cross-border payments

Under the arrangement, Nium connects to stablecoin rails through partnerships with regulated blockchain infrastructure providers, while payouts are processed across its own licensed payment network. This structure separates blockchain connectivity, handled by third parties, from the fiat payout layer, which Nium operates directly. Funds can be disbursed to bank accounts, wallets, and cards, with more than 100 of its payout markets settling in real time. Co-headquartered in the US and Singapore, the company holds regulatory licences in over 40 countries and moved more than USD 84 billion across borders during the past year.

Nium is also a principal member of card schemes including Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and UATP, and issues more than 41 million card credentials annually. Its platform allows banks, fintechs, and enterprises to collect, convert, send, and spend money across currencies and blockchains. For RedotPay, whose app lets customers spend and transfer crypto holdings, the integration adds a further route for turning those balances into local currency. RedotPay states that it aims to widen financial access for unbanked people while also serving existing crypto users.

Stablecoins shift towards everyday spending

Nium noted that stablecoins are increasingly used for routine payments rather than only for trading, and that RedotPay's users often move funds between digital and conventional money. Its infrastructure is designed to support these transfers across the corridors and currencies those users need. For RedotPay, the off-ramp capability is intended to let users worldwide apply their digital assets to everyday expenses, as the company extends its services into new markets.