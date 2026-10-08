Bringin has launched an invite-only beta of Bringin for Business, a euro account offering that allows companies to hold, accept and pay in Bitcoin and stablecoins while keeping owner control of their coins. Each account comes with a dedicated virtual IBAN (vIBAN) issued in the company's own name, connecting it to SEPA payments. The service is available to companies across 30 European countries.

The business product extends Bringin's consumer platform, which, according to the company, has processed more than EUR 15 million.

Addressing operational friction for Bitcoin-using companies

The launch targets practical obstacles faced by European companies working with Bitcoin and stablecoins. Bringin cites bank account restrictions and blocked transfers as recurring issues, along with the friction added by each conversion to euros. Records are often spread across disconnected tools, while Travel Rule requirements add documentation to payments that would otherwise be simple.

These constraints sit alongside growing interest among European businesses in the instant settlement, global reach and lower costs associated with Bitcoin and stablecoins. In practice, the distance between holding Bitcoin and using it in day-to-day company finances has remained considerable.

Bringin for Business places euro accounts and the company's Bitcoin wallet in a single environment. Companies can add Bitcoin to their treasury, accept Bitcoin, Lightning or stablecoin payments, and pay suppliers and payroll in Bitcoin. Banking, payments, self-custody and exchange functions run in one place, with integrations for accounting and tax reporting tools. APIs are also available to automate routine work with AI agents.

Custody model and regulatory infrastructure

Private keys for each company's Bitcoin are generated inside a hardware-isolated secure enclave, and Bringin states that it never has access to the raw key. A key can be used to sign a payment only within the enclave, and only after a designated company owner has authenticated. The model is intended to combine self-custody with the governance and security controls required by businesses.

Prashanth Chandrashekar, founder and CEO of Bringin said that firms using Bitcoin still struggle to obtain a euro account and move funds between the two, adding that the accounts have been designed around self-custody and a straightforward payment experience.

The service is built on the MiCA-authorised infrastructure of Lightspark Payments Europe AS, placing it within the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets framework.

Early users and next steps

The beta is currently used by 15 businesses, including providers of Lightning payment tools, mining-rig sellers and Bitcoin conferences. These participants are using the accounts for cross-border payments and instant Bitcoin-to-euro conversions.

Additional global payment rails are planned beyond SEPA, although Bringin has not disclosed a timeline. Access remains by invitation, with companies able to request entry through the Bringin website.

The profile of the initial participants indicates a focus on businesses already operating within the Bitcoin ecosystem, for which reconciling crypto holdings with euro banking is a daily operational task. For the wider market, the launch is another attempt to connect self-custodied digital assets with regulated euro payment rails under a single account structure.