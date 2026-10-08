Registered investment advisers and regulated funds in the US could gain a compliant route to safeguarding digital assets under rules proposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The package sets out a tailored custody framework under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and the Investment Company Act of 1940, with regulated funds covering registered investment companies and business development companies. By removing barriers that currently restrict crypto-related advice, the regulator aims to modernise its requirements and widen investor choice.

Funds would also be able to offer clients a broader range of strategies linked to crypto assets. The SEC proposal also updates several custody requirements to reflect better current industry practices, including financial statement audits for registered investment advisers and broker-dealer custodial services for regulated funds. Under certain circumstances, holdings could remain in self-custody, while state trust companies could act as custodians for both client and fund assets. Together, these measures clarify where and how crypto assets can be held in compliance with federal securities laws.

Framework responds to a maturing asset class

In a statement accompanying the release, SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins noted that, since Bitcoin emerged in 2008, the market has grown from a niche interest into an asset class valued in the trillions of USD, with investors actively seeking exposure. He added that existing regulations had failed to keep pace, describing the proposal as a clear pathway where none previously existed and a replacement for the uncertainty created by safekeeping rules written for an earlier era. For advisers, the absence of a dedicated regime has meant working within requirements not designed with digital holdings in mind.

Public feedback will be accepted for 60 days following publication of the proposed release in the Federal Register. The consultation allows advisers, fund managers, custodians, and other market participants to weigh in before any final rules are adopted. If implemented, the changes would allow US-registered firms to engage with cryptocurrencies through regulated channels, bringing an area long shaped by legal ambiguity into a defined supervisory structure.