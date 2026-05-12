Ripple Prime has secured a USD 200 million debt facility from funds managed by Neuberger Specialty Finance in order to expand its lending capacity.

The financing is intended to support growth in margin lending and prime services as demand from institutional clients increases across both traditional and digital markets.

In addition, the facility allows Ripple Prime to draw up to USD 200 million on a flexible basis, with proceeds directed towards extending financing to clients active in traditional and digital asset markets. The arrangement is structured to increase Ripple Prime's lending capacity while accommodating evolving client requirements.

Revenue growth following acquisition

Ripple acquired the prime brokerage platform in 2025, since which time Ripple Prime has reported year-over-year revenue growth of three times. The company attributes this expansion to increased client participation across asset classes and growing demand for institutional-grade access to capital and margin financing.

The debt facility is designed to support the continued scaling of these services, enabling the platform to respond more readily to client needs and improve capital efficiency. Neuberger Specialty Finance, which focuses on asset-based lending strategies, structured the arrangement to reflect the platform's operational model, which combines technology-driven execution with compliance and risk management frameworks typically associated with more established financial institutions.

Institutional demand and market context

The transaction reflects broader momentum in institutional digital asset services, where demand for reliable counterparties and consistent access to financing has grown alongside increased participation from traditional finance firms. Prime brokerage, encompassing margin lending, securities financing, and custody-adjacent services, has historically been concentrated among large bank-affiliated brokers, but non-bank platforms have gained traction as institutional interest in digital markets has matured.

Ripple Prime's positioning at the intersection of traditional and digital finance places it within a competitive segment where participants require both regulatory credibility and technical infrastructure. The USD 200 million facility provides balance sheet capacity to meet this demand at scale, while the involvement of an established asset-based lender such as Neuberger Specialty Finance signals a degree of institutional validation for the platform's credit profile and business model.