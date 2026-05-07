RedotPay has partnered with Tempo to integrate its Machine Payments Protocol, enabling AI agents to execute stablecoin payments on behalf of consumers and merchants.

The integration centres on Tempo's Machine Payments Protocol (MPP), which allows AI agents to autonomously conduct transactions on behalf of users within RedotPay's existing infrastructure.

Automating the purchase cycle through AI

The technical integration embeds RedotPay's payment capabilities directly into MPP, enabling AI agents to manage the full purchase journey, from product discovery and order placement through to final settlement, without manual user intervention at each step. For consumers, this means everyday purchases can be completed automatically, with AI agents handling merchant selection and transaction execution in stablecoins.

In addition, for merchants, the integration provides access to RedotPay's user base of over seven million registered users across more than 100 countries. Accepting stablecoin payments directly from AI agents is positioned as a means of reducing friction in the payment process and broadening reach within a growing digital asset ecosystem.

Nischay Upadhyayula, GTM, Tempo, described the integration as a step toward making agentic payments a routine part of consumer spending. Jonathan Chan, Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships of RedotPay, cited the convergence of AI and stablecoin infrastructure as central to the company's product direction.

Rollout timeline and next steps

The first phase of the integration has been announced, with the payment skill (representing the process of the component enabling AI agents to execute transactions within the RedotPay app) expected to become available for download in June 2026. A second phase is planned, which will extend agentic payment capabilities to RedotPay's business-to-business stablecoin payment offering, targeting faster settlement experiences for both individual users and commercial clients.

The partnership reflects a broader directional shift in payments infrastructure, where AI agents are increasingly being designed to act as autonomous transactional intermediaries rather than passive assistants. Stablecoins, which offer programmability and near-instant settlement without the volatility associated with other digital assets, are emerging as a preferred rail for this type of machine-initiated payment.

Tempo's MPP is designed specifically to accommodate non-human payment actors, addressing authentication, authorisation, and settlement flows that differ structurally from conventional consumer-initiated transactions. Moreover, RedotPay's integration adds a live stablecoin payment network to that protocol, extending its practical reach across a substantial existing user base.

Further integration of AI capabilities across RedotPay's product suite is planned beyond the June 2026 release, though specific timelines for those developments have not been disclosed.