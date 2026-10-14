Rain, a US-based stablecoin payments platform, has introduced Rain wallets, embedded stablecoin wallets that its partners can offer to users within their own applications. The wallets are accessible through the same integration partners use to issue Rain cards, run rewards programmes, and move funds. At the same time, users can receive, hold, spend, and send money from a single stablecoin balance.

Non-custodial wallets, in which users hold their own keys, are available to partners immediately. Custodial wallets and features allowing users to earn on their stablecoin balances are scheduled for release before the end of 2026.

The wallet as the core account

Rain positions the wallet as the account at the centre of its platform and the balance from which its other products draw. The company began by making stablecoins spendable through cards and is now extending that model to the wider flow of funds. A balance can arrive through a virtual account or onramp, fund card payments, and be sent to a bank account in local currency through Rain’s offramps and payouts, all within the partner’s app.

Wallet balances natively back Rain-issued cards, which are accepted at 175 million merchant locations worldwide. For enterprises, Rain says this means a single vendor handles the full flow of funds, and each product a partner adds works with the ones it already runs.

The company gives the example of a freelancer in Mexico paid in USD by a US-based client. The payment reaches a virtual account and lands in the wallet as stablecoins without manual conversion. In addition, the freelancer can then spend through a Rain-issued card or send MXN to a local bank account via Rain’s global payouts.

Non-custodial wallets currently support 12 blockchains: Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, BNB Smart Chain, Celo, Ethereum, Monad, Plasma, Optimism, Polygon, Solana, and ZKsync. They can hold USDC, USDT, other stablecoins, and other crypto assets on supported networks, although functionality may vary by network. The multi-chain design means partners are not tied to one chain or one stablecoin.

Partners can embed the wallets directly into their apps. Users sign in with a passkey or with a code sent to their email or phone, rather than a seed phrase.

Interoperability with existing providers

Rain has kept its stack open to third-party infrastructure. Partners that already work with a wallet provider, including third-party non-custodial wallets, can connect it to Rain’s cards, rewards, onramps, and payouts without adopting Rain wallets. Furthermore, partners that choose Rain wallets get card funding built in.

Pooja Shah, Head of Product at Rain, said that the first thing users of companies building with stablecoins need is a place to hold them. Because Rain wallets are integrated into the wider stack, the official added, balances are ready to use as soon as they arrive. Partners can source every component from Rain or keep their existing wallet and connect it to Rain’s other services.

Implications for stablecoin payments

According to Rain, companies bringing stablecoins to their users want those balances to work like any other money. That requires a stablecoin balance to connect to everything a user wants to do with it. Through the process of placing the account layer alongside card issuing and money movement, Rain extends its card-led model to cover the broader life cycle of funds, from receipt to spending or transfer. The custodial option and earning features planned for the end of 2026 would widen the range of wallet models available to partners on the platform.