Rain has expanded its Visa membership into the Asia-Pacific region, broadening its stablecoin-powered card issuing infrastructure for consumer and corporate programmes.

The move allows partners to launch and scale consumer and corporate credit card programmes across the region, with initial launches expected in Q2 2026.

The expansion introduces a regulated presence for Rain in APAC, building on its existing global issuing infrastructure. According to the company, it is now among a limited number of stablecoin infrastructure platforms holding direct Visa membership capable of supporting programmes at this scale.

Rain's model keeps the end-user experience consistent with conventional card payments. Cardholders transact at Visa-accepted merchants while stablecoins handle settlement flows in the background. The approach is intended to allow enterprises to modernise their financial infrastructure without requiring changes to consumer behaviour or merchant acceptance.

The infrastructure addresses several payment use cases relevant to the APAC market. Partners can issue Visa-branded consumer cards across the region, while businesses can use the platform for corporate treasury management, multi-currency operations, and workforce payouts across global supply chains.

The remittance corridor opportunity is also a central part of Rain's APAC rationale. The region is home to some of the world's largest remittance flows, and the stablecoin-backed card infrastructure enables recipients to spend funds directly at Visa-accepted merchants, reducing dependence on cash-out mechanisms and bank transfer flows.

A region with significant stablecoin activity

APAC has seen substantial growth in digital asset adoption. The International Monetary Fund recorded more than USD 500 billion in stablecoin transactions originating from the region in 2024, placing it second globally after North America. That volume reflects both retail demand and growing commercial interest in stablecoin-based settlement infrastructure.

Rain's expansion into APAC follows its broader investment in what the company describes as borderless infrastructure and enterprise-grade compliance. A company official noted that partners should be able to build global card programmes through a single platform rather than coordinating across multiple issuing vendors. Visa's crypto lead for the APAC region stated that the collaboration reflects the network's focus on scalable payment access as digital assets continue to develop.

Rain has indicated that additional markets and programme capabilities across APAC are expected to follow throughout 2026, positioning this expansion as the first phase of a broader regional buildout rather than a standalone milestone.