Paytently has partnered with BVNK to enable stablecoin-based settlement and prefunding for its merchant base.

The integration will give Paytently's merchants access to stablecoin on- and off-ramps, allowing them to prefund fiat payouts using stablecoins or elect to receive settlements in stablecoins directly. According to the companies, the arrangement is designed to add financial flexibility without increasing operational complexity on the merchant side.

Addressing the pace of cross-border commerce

Paytently processes over EUR 1.5 billion annually across a network spanning more than 100 clients, 60 acquirers, and 35 countries. The platform supports 23 currencies and over 200 local payment methods. A significant portion of its merchant base operates in sectors such as iGaming, fintech, and ecommerce, industries where capital movement speed and cross-border efficiency are operationally critical. In these contexts, delays associated with traditional correspondent banking infrastructure can directly affect liquidity and revenue.

Stablecoin transactions, which settle on blockchain rails rather than through conventional interbank networks, can also reduce settlement times from days to minutes. For businesses managing multi-currency flows or operating across jurisdictions with uneven banking access, this represents a meaningful operational shift.

Nick Tucker, Co-Founder and COO at Paytently, noted that the ability to move capital in minutes rather than days is particularly valuable in sectors where timing directly affects revenue outcomes.

Part of a broader infrastructure strategy

The BVNK integration sits within Paytently's stated strategy to combine traditional and next-generation payment rails within a single, compliance-oriented platform. The company has described the partnership as one component of a broader infrastructure build-out that also includes Open Banking connectivity developed in conjunction with Mastercard Open Finance.

BVNK, which provides stablecoin payment infrastructure to businesses, positions its offering as a compliant route for accessing digital asset rails. Chris Harmse, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at BVNK, described the partnership as a practical application of stablecoins in commercial payments, enabling merchants to manage liquidity more efficiently and operate across borders with greater consistency.

The rollout reflects a wider trend in payments infrastructure, where operators are increasingly offering merchants a choice between fiat and digital settlement rails, calibrated to specific use cases by speed, cost, and geographic reach. At the same time, hybrid models of this type are gaining traction particularly among platforms serving high-volume, cross-border merchants that cannot absorb the friction of legacy settlement cycles.