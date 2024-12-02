ParaFi Capital has raised USD 125 million for a new venture fund targeting stablecoins, tokenisation, and institutional onchain finance.

The raise brings ParaFi's total fundraising to USD 450 million since the start of 2025, when combined with a separate USD 325 million raised for its ongoing digital asset investment strategies. The firm now manages approximately USD 2 billion in assets.

Strategic focus and portfolio positioning

ParaFi's portfolio includes stakes in established crypto infrastructure companies such as Anchorage, Bitwise, and Polymarket, reflecting a focus on regulated and institutionally oriented segments of the digital asset market. The new fund continues this direction, concentrating on blockchain-based financial infrastructure rather than broader technology themes.

The fundraising comes at a moment of considerable market pressure. Bitcoin has declined over 40% from its all-time high recorded in October 2025, reflecting broader volatility across crypto markets. Some peer funds, including Paradigm, have responded by extending their investment scope to adjacent areas such as AI agents and robotics. ParaFi's new raise signals a different trajectory, one that maintains focus on financial applications of blockchain technology.

A company representative indicated to Bloomberg that the fund reflects the ability of institutional investors to differentiate between short-term price movements and the longer-term adoption of blockchain-based financial infrastructure. The company is expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

The latest raise reinforces the continued appetite among sophisticated allocators for dedicated digital asset vehicles, even against a backdrop of price correction and broader market uncertainty. As tokenisation of real-world assets and stablecoin adoption gain regulatory and commercial traction globally, fund managers with established positions in underlying infrastructure companies are positioned to capitalise on longer-cycle institutional adoption trends.