Oobit has launched AI Payments, letting AI assistants pay with users’ stablecoins, including Tether’s USDT, via one-time cards.

The service allows users to connect their Oobit account to an AI assistant, which can then buy, book, or pay for goods and services once the user approves the transaction. The announcement names Muse, Grok, Dots, and Instinct as assistants able to spend stablecoins through the service. The rollout will start with selected AI assistants and partners, with broader integrations planned later.

How the payment flow works

Each purchase depends on an approval step. When an assistant is ready to complete a purchase, it sends a payment request, and the user confirms it. Oobit then issues a one-time card linked only to that transaction, which the assistant uses at checkout. The assistant never gains access to the user’s Oobit balance or primary payment credentials.

This structure separates permission to pay from access to the funds themselves. Oobit manages identity, authorisation, and payment execution, while the user keeps control of the underlying account. The company presents this as a solution to a growing risk emerging from offering AI unrestricted access to someone’s wallet, bank account, or payment card.

Funding through stablecoins and local rails

Users fund a single Oobit balance, which can be used across connected AI services. Supported stablecoins and other digital assets are the main funding sources, with USDT among them. In supported markets, users can also add funds through local payment rails, including bank transfers, mobile money, and systems such as Pix. As a result, AI-driven purchases are not tied to a specific bank account or card.

Commenting on the launch, Amram Adar, co-founder and CEO of Oobit, noted that AI can easily understand what users wish for and work out how to obtain it, but it has lacked the ability to pay. The official added that this capability should not depend on where a person lives or which bank card they hold, whether their money originates as USDT, Pix, or mobile money.

Implications for AI developers

For companies building AI assistants, Oobit offers an alternative to developing wallets, identity checks, payment authorisation, and card infrastructure in-house. According to the company, a single integration gives eligible users in more than 75 countries the option to connect their Oobit account and pay through an AI assistant using stablecoins.

Oobit argues that this widens access to AI-driven commerce for people whose money starts in crypto or in supported local payment systems rather than on a traditional bank card.

The launch also marks a change in direction for Oobit. The company is moving away from financial products that users operate themselves and towards a payment infrastructure that AI can operate on their behalf. Earlier in May 2026, Oobit had taken another step towards this path by rolling out a programmable corporate card designed for AI agents.