Oobit has launched Agent Cards, a programmable corporate card product designed for AI agents rather than human employees.

The product addresses a gap that has emerged as agentic AI systems move from experimental deployments into live production environments. According to McKinsey's 2025 State of AI report cited by Oobit, 23% of organisations are already scaling agentic systems in production, with a further 39% running experiments. Despite this, the financial infrastructure supporting those agents has largely remained unchanged, typically a shared virtual card or a personal card entered into a configuration file, with no dedicated controls, audit trails, or per-agent visibility.

Per-agent controls and real-time enforcement

Under the Agent Cards model, each AI agent is issued its own programmable card. Finance teams will have the possibility to configure spend limits, merchant category restrictions, and hard caps, which are enforced at the transaction layer with no override path. Every transaction, whether approved or declined, generates a structured, human-readable reason log, surfaced within the same Oobit dashboard used to manage human employee spend.

The product is described as compatible with any agent framework, with onboarding taking under three minutes.

Infrastructure and compliance

Agent Cards runs on Oobit's existing payment infrastructure, which spans 150 million merchants across more than 100 countries. Cards are funded directly from a company's Oobit stablecoin treasury, with Tether, a stablecoin issuer, providing the compliant issuing infrastructure. Oobit states this removes banking delays and foreign exchange costs associated with conventional virtual card programmes.

The product is available only to KYB-verified businesses, with compliance checks carried out at onboarding. At launch, the product went live with a founding group of businesses, and onboarding has been opened to a limited number of additional companies through the second quarter of 2026.

In addition, the launch reflects a broader structural tension in enterprise finance: autonomous software operating continuously and at scale does not conform to the assumptions embedded in expense management tools designed for human workflows. Those tools typically require a named human cardholder, a person to assign a charge to, and an individual to action an approval. Agent Cards is positioned as an attempt to rebuild that layer for software-driven spend from the ground up, rather than adapting existing products.