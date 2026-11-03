OKX has introduced a payment card that lets cardholders spend stablecoins in-store and online at merchants that accept Mastercard. The card draws funds directly from the user’s smart wallet when a transaction takes place, so users do not need to convert funds manually, top up a balance, or use a separate app. According to the company’s announcement, the product can be set up quickly and used immediately.

How the card works

The OKX Card is built around a self-custodial model. Users’ crypto stays in their smart wallet until the moment of payment, and ownership is not handed over to the provider beforehand.

Because conversion to fiat happens at the point of transaction, cardholders can use stablecoin balances at any merchant on the Mastercard network. The merchants themselves do not need to accept digital assets. This sets the OKX Card apart from products that require users to move funds into a custodial account or pre-load a card balance before spending.

The company’s published FAQs cover several topics that the announcement does not detail, including which cryptocurrencies can be used for payments and whether the card can be added to Apple Pay or Google Pay.

OKX states that the card carries no transaction fees and no foreign exchange fees worldwide. A market spread of 0.1%, based on prevailing market rates, applies when crypto is converted into fiat currency at checkout.

Cardholders can earn crypto cashback of between 2% and 10% on eligible purchases, and no staking is required to qualify. The base rate of 2% applies to eligible purchases made with USDG, and rates reach 10% at the highest tier. The announcement does not set out the criteria for each reward tier.

European focus and availability

OKX says the card was designed with European regulatory standards in mind. Its FAQs also address whether the company is regulated in Europe. The company notes that the products and services described may not be available in all jurisdictions.

The launch positions stablecoins as a spending instrument on established card infrastructure rather than solely as a trading or settlement asset. In addition, through the process of combining self-custody with acceptance across the Mastercard network, the OKX Card lets holders use digital assets in everyday commerce while keeping control of their funds until they pay.