Nasdaq-listed OIO Group and W Group have agreed nonbinding commercial terms for a partnership intended to connect OIO’s luxury automotive businesses with W Group’s Web3 financial ecosystem. The proposal combines OIO’s automotive heritage and specialist engineering capabilities with W Group’s financial infrastructure and digital asset expertise. It also extends W Group’s existing presence in luxury mobility, which the group entered through Spyker.

Under the letter of intent, W Group intends to contribute assets and services with an indicative aggregate value of approximately USD 150 million in exchange for newly issued OIO equity. The target is approximately 25% fully diluted ownership, subject to final capitalisation and definitive contribution and share arrangements.

In addition, the proposed contributions comprise an equity interest in WhiteBIT US, WBT digital assets, and a five-year service credit programme. Both companies have stated that these indicative values remain subject to diligence and review, and that they do not represent cash funding committed or received.

Separately, W Group has proposed up to USD 50 million equivalent of WBT, native coin of the W Group ecosystem, as collateral support for potential third-party financing. This element sits outside the equity consideration and does not constitute a cash loan or guaranteed borrowing capacity. Its implementation would depend on lender terms and separately agreed financing arrangements. According to Volodymyr Nosov, President and Founder of W Group, the proposed collateral arrangement offers a way to test practical financing uses for digital assets beyond trading.

Tokenisation and customer engagement

The partnership centres on a proposed five-year digital growth programme designed to accelerate OIO’s digital transformation, develop new opportunities across its automotive portfolio, and expand its international customer reach.

Tokenisation and digital asset utility form the first strand, as use cases under consideration include digital vehicle passports, verified ownership credentials, exclusive customer access, and potential token-based offerings. Any token offering would be subject to applicable securities laws and would require separate documentation as well as legal and regulatory review.

The programme also targets customer engagement through integrated payment solutions, digital memberships, owners’ clubs, premium experiences, and new licensing opportunities. W Group would support these initiatives with its technology infrastructure, commercial expertise, and international partner network, and solutions that prove successful could be extended across multiple automotive brands.

Distribution is the third element: the companies aim to connect OIO’s brands with new customers through W Group’s regional networks, VIP relationships, and wider ecosystem, which W Group reports serves 40 million users worldwide.

Strategic rationale and conditions

Norman Choi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OIO Group, framed the deal as a way to bring its brands to a wider global audience while preserving their rarity, and to build closer links with collectors. In addition, for W Group, the deal is set to extend a stated strategy of interconnecting classical, Web2, and Web3 businesses and embedding digital finance in the real economy, following the Spyker move.

The proposed transaction remains subject to satisfactory diligence, legal, regulatory, tax, and accounting review, definitive agreements, and required corporate, shareholder, Nasdaq, and regulatory approvals or consents.