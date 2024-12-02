Nasdaq and Talos have partnered to integrate digital asset infrastructure with the Calypso and Trade Surveillance platforms for tokenised collateral management.

The collaboration targets a structural gap that has slowed institutional adoption of tokenised collateral: the difficulty of embedding digital assets into existing risk management and collateral workflows. Tokenised collateral allows for real-time mobility of securities, cash equivalents, and other high-quality assets across platforms and jurisdictions. According to a Nasdaq report, 25% of collateral is currently tied up in corrective and non-interest-bearing measures, representing over USD 35 billion in excess or non-remunerated collateral.

Connecting on- and off-chain workflows

Talos provides institutional-grade digital asset capabilities across front-office functions such as portfolio construction, valuation, and execution, as well as back-office operations. Nasdaq Calypso, meanwhile, is used by global financial services firms to manage risk, margin, and collateral requirements across traditional asset classes. By connecting the two platforms, the partnership is designed to give market participants a unified environment for managing both on-chain and off-chain collateral workflows, while also expanding institutional connectivity to marketplaces and custodians across both ecosystems.

The integration extends to compliance infrastructure. Through the partnership, Talos clients will gain access to Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, which detects and investigates potential market abuse across both mainstream and digital asset markets. The platform provides detection alerts for suspicious trading patterns, including layering, spoofing, wash trading, and cross-market manipulation, across the venues where Talos clients operate. In addition, its cross-product analytics capabilities are positioned to identify behavioural patterns that span both market ecosystems, an area of increasing focus for regulators as institutional participation in digital assets expands.

Regulatory context and market implications

The digital asset sector continues to face scrutiny over market integrity. Embedding surveillance capabilities that mirror those used in regulated mainstream markets represents a response to growing regulatory expectations, as well as a signal to institutional participants that compliance infrastructure is maturing alongside the asset class itself.

For institutions already operating on Nasdaq Calypso, the partnership offers a path to extend existing risk and collateral frameworks to digital assets without rebuilding core infrastructure. For Talos clients, access to institutional-grade surveillance tools addresses a compliance requirement that has, until recently, been difficult to meet within a digital asset-native environment.

The partnership reflects a broader industry movement towards convergence between traditional financial infrastructure and digital asset markets, with interoperability between platforms becoming a key consideration for institutional adoption.