MoonPay has launched MoonAgents Card, a virtual Mastercard debit card enabling AI agents to spend stablecoins directly from onchain wallets at merchants globally.

The card is issued through Monavate, a regulated payments platform and principal member of the Mastercard network, under a new tripartite card issuance agreement that also includes crypto wallet provider Exodus.

The product marks a departure from existing stablecoin debit card models, which typically require users to pre-load a custodial balance or transfer funds offchain before a transaction can be completed. MoonAgents Card instead allows authorisation of a smart contract to access the user's stablecoin balance at the precise moment of purchase, with card authorisation and onchain funding processed in real time through Monavate's infrastructure. In addition, if a transaction is declined, funds return to the wallet immediately. Custody of the wallet is never transferred, and spending approvals can be revoked at any time.

Programmatic access and agent infrastructure

The card is designed to be accessed and managed programmatically through MoonPay CLI and MoonPay Agents workflows, targeting use cases where AI agents are executing transactions autonomously. This positions MoonAgents Card within a growing segment of agentic finance infrastructure, where software agents manage wallets, conduct trades, and move value onchain without direct human involvement at each step.

In addition, the agreement between MoonPay, Exodus, and Monavate combines MoonPay's AI agent infrastructure and developer network with Monavate's regulated card issuing capabilities and Mastercard's global acceptance footprint. Exodus, which has focused on self-custodial wallet development over the past decade, contributes its wallet infrastructure to extend spending capability to AI agents operating onchain.

Identity verification is required prior to card issuance. At launch, MoonAgents Card is available through MoonPay CLI in the UK and Latin America, with availability in the US and broader UK market planned in the coming months.

Regulatory and ecosystem context

The product enters a regulatory environment where stablecoin frameworks are under active development across key markets, including the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation, which came into full effect in 2024, and ongoing legislative activity in the US and UK. The use of a regulated card issuer and a principal Mastercard member as infrastructure partners reflects a compliance-oriented approach to bridging onchain assets with conventional payment acceptance.

The launch also reflects broader industry interest in programmable money and machine-to-machine payments. As AI agent adoption grows across financial workflows, the ability to make fiat-equivalent payments at the point of transaction, without offchain fund transfers, addresses a functional gap in current agent infrastructure. MoonAgents Card represents one of the first commercial implementations of this model at the intersection of self-custody, stablecoin liquidity, and standard card payment rails.