Moomoo has started rolling out 24/7 account deposits via Apple Pay and Google Pay in partnership with Visa and Checkout.com.

Moomoo, the trading platform owned by Nasdaq-listed Futu Holdings, is introducing real-time deposits through the two digital wallets. Users can fund their accounts at any time of the day, on any day of the week, using an eligible debit card linked to Apple Pay or Google Pay. The option provides an alternative to bank transfers, which are limited to business hours.

How the funding service works

The service runs on Visa’s payments network, while Checkout.com provides the underlying payment infrastructure. Deposited funds can be used to invest in stocks, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, options, and event contracts.

According to the announcement, availability is not uniform. Moomoo stated that access is subject to funding availability and depends on region and compliance processes. As a result, the feature may not be offered on the same terms to all users.

In addition, through the process of accepting deposits through debit cards stored in digital wallets, the platform moves part of its account funding onto card rails rather than relying solely on bank transfers. For users, the practical change concerns timing: money can reach a trading account outside the hours in which bank transfers are processed.

Neil McDonald, chief executive of Moomoo U.S, said that investors expect the same speed in their investing experience as they find in other digital products. He also added that expanding funding capabilities through Visa and Checkout.com is intended to make it easier for users to move money into their accounts when they are ready to invest.

Competition beyond regular market hours

The launch comes as retail brokers compete to keep customers active beyond regular market hours. Moomoo already offers 24/5 trading in eligible US stocks and ETFs, and the new deposit option extends the availability of account funding to a similar round-the-clock model.

In recent months, the company has also added Web3 wallet integration, agentic investing tools through its Moomoo API Skills offering, and prediction markets through a partnership with Kalshi. The wallet-based deposits add a payments component to this series of product additions, which span crypto, automation, and event-based trading. For Visa and Checkout.com, the partnership extends card-based payment infrastructure into investment account funding. For Apple Pay and Google Pay, it adds brokerage deposits to the range of use cases supported by the wallets.