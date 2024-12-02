MoneyGram and Fireblocks partner to support stablecoin use

MoneyGram and Fireblocks have formed a partnership aimed at expanding the use of stablecoins and real-time settlement within global treasury operations.

The arrangement brings Fireblocks’ blockchain infrastructure into MoneyGram’s network, which spans more than 200 countries and territories and supports both retail and digital money transfers. A central element of the collaboration is the integration of stablecoin-based settlement across MoneyGram’s existing systems and digital endpoints. According to representatives from MoneyGram, the company aims to move more of its treasury activity to real-time, blockchain-enabled processes, describing the move as part of a general effort to support instant value transfer across different channels.

Fireblocks will provide the technical layer for these operations, including multi-chain connectivity and tools for automated settlement.

Expanding stablecoin infrastructures within cross-border networks

MoneyGram has previously introduced cash on/off-ramps for digital currencies and developed compliance systems to manage stablecoin flows. These initiatives highlight its current stablecoin services, which operate at scale in several markets. Fireblocks’ infrastructure will add capabilities such as real-time movement of funds across multiple blockchains, automated funding tools to reduce pre-funding requirements with partners, and improved access to liquidity pools across MoneyGram’s global entities. The integration is also expected to support reconciliation processes and treasury management, particularly through Fireblocks’ connections to exchanges.

Representatives from Fireblocks noted that the change to multi-chain, programmable settlement is intended to support the reliability of cross-border transfers at the underlying infrastructure level. They stated that the objective is to modernise the settlement layer rather than alter the user interface or compliance systems that MoneyGram already employs.

The initiative comes in the context of changing consumer patterns, with more recipients choosing to retain funds in digital wallets rather than immediately cashing out. This shift is placing more emphasis on low-cost transfers, immediate settlement and transparent transaction flows. Representatives from MoneyGram said that supporting both senders and recipients requires systems capable of moving value quickly and consistently, and that this contributed to the decision to incorporate Fireblocks’ technology.