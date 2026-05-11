Mesh and Kalshi have partnered to enable crypto deposits and payouts for Kalshi's user base across more than 140 countries.

The integration was designed to reduce friction for crypto-native traders operating across a growing number of markets globally.

Through the partnership, Kalshi users will be able to deposit cryptocurrencies directly from existing exchange accounts and wallets into their Kalshi accounts. The integration includes smart asset routing, which automatically selects the correct network for each deposit, addressing a common source of permanent fund loss in crypto transfers. Payouts are supported by real-time address validation, which aims to reduce manual errors and improve transaction reliability.

The arrangement positions Mesh as an interoperability layer between Kalshi's regulated marketplace and the broader digital asset ecosystem, connecting wallets, exchanges, and assets through a single infrastructure layer.

Market context and strategic positioning

According to the official press release, the partnership comes as prediction markets have seen significant growth.

For Mesh, the deal follows a USD 75 million Series C funding round that brought its valuation to USD 1 billion. The capital is being directed towards expansion into Latin America, Asia, and Europe, as well as continued product development.

The fragmentation of digital asset infrastructure (across disparate wallets, exchanges, networks, and asset types) has historically slowed the onboarding of capital into crypto-native platforms. Prediction markets, which increasingly serve as real-time probability data sources embedded in major exchanges and financial data terminals, require infrastructure capable of handling high transaction volumes with consistent reliability.

With this in mind, Mesh's role in this arrangement reflects a broader shift in how crypto payment rails are being applied to regulated financial products. Rather than building bespoke connectivity, platforms such as Kalshi are partnering with network-layer providers to access existing liquidity and wallet coverage at scale.

The announcement also coincides with several other recent developments from Mesh, including the launch of Mesh Wallet, which was designed to enable AI agents to conduct real-world transactions using stablecoins, as well as support for Ripple USD and new partnerships with Paxos, RedotPay, and Rain.