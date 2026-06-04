ClearBank Europe has announced a partnership with Bybit EU to provide safeguarding, on/off-ramping, and core banking infrastructure for the MiCAR-licensed exchange.

UK-based ClearBank has announced that its European entity, ClearBank Europe, has entered into a strategic partnership with Bybit EU, a crypto-asset service provider headquartered in Austria and licensed under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR). ClearBank Europe is providing safeguarding on customer accounts and fiat on/off-ramping services, enabling Bybit EU's customers to move funds between fiat and digital asset services across the region.

In addition, the banking services relationship was established during Bybit EU's pre-registration phase, prior to the exchange receiving its MiCAR licence and launching its platform to European customers. Both institutions are set to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Regulatory context and expansion plans

According to the official press release, Bybit EU selected ClearBank Europe for its cloud-based infrastructure and experience in the digital asset sector. The exchange is now pursuing an Electronic Money Institution licence to broaden its product offering and is preparing to use ClearBank Europe's infrastructure to support entry into the UK market, with further market expansion also under consideration.

MiCAR, which entered full application in December 2024, established a harmonised licensing framework for crypto-asset service providers across the EU. For exchanges seeking to operate compliantly across EU member states, access to regulated banking infrastructure, particularly for safeguarding client funds and enabling fiat conversion, is a foundational operational requirement. ClearBank Europe's involvement from the pre-registration stage reflects the importance of establishing these banking relationships ahead of licence approval rather than after.