Mercuryo has launched Swaps, a product that lets users convert holdings across 38 digital tokens and multiple blockchain transport layers.

Besides the 38 digital tokens, Swaps supports 700 possible trading pairs, while the addition of transport layer options brings the total number of swap routes to 1,400. According to the company, the product operates with fixed quotes, zero slippage, and transparent pricing, and is intended to give users more flexibility to adjust their holdings as market conditions change.

Token coverage and network support

Supported assets include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether’s USDt, USDC, Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), BNB, TRON (TRX), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX), Polkadot (DOT), and Sui (SUI), as well as Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe (PEPE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Kaspa (KAS). Users can also move tokens across transport layers, including Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Smart Chain, Solana, Arbitrum, Base, TRON, NEAR Protocol, TON, Avalanche, Bitcoin, XRP Ledger, Stellar, Bitcoin Cash, and others.

Liquidity for the service is sourced through a cryptocurrency exchange that applies anti-money laundering (AML) controls. Swaps is not available to users in the US, the UK, or the European Economic Area (EEA).

Arthur Firstov, Chief Business Officer at Mercuryo, described the product as a way for users to react quickly to price movements, either by shifting into a more speculative token when an opportunity emerges or by returning to stablecoins to limit exposure to volatility. Firstov exemplified the products’ utility through two scenarios: a remote worker paid in Bitcoin who converts part of their income into a stablecoin, and a trader active in decentralised finance (DeFi) who needs to move between tokens.

Stablecoins gain share in on-ramp activity

The launch follows on-ramp transaction data that Mercuryo published earlier in 2026. Covering the first six months of the year, the figures show stablecoins rising from 43% to 60% of all on-ramp volume on the platform, passing the majority threshold within a single half-year. Over the same period, Bitcoin and Ethereum prices declined by 33.2% and 47.3%, respectively.

Mercuryo states that the data is evidence that retail users are becoming more deliberate in their purchasing behaviour, choosing to hold value in stablecoins rather than see their portfolios lose value. Swaps adds a direct conversion route on top of that activity, allowing users to move between stablecoins and other tokens once funds are on-chain, in line with the scenarios Firstov described.