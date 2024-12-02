Lynq, a real-time, yield-bearing settlement network for digital assets, has officially launched, completing its first transaction on the Avalanche blockchain and its initial peer-to-peer transfer on the platform.

This launch is the result of 18 months of market research, collaboration, and feedback with digital asset firms, reflecting the growing institutional demand for initiatives such as Lynq.

Some of the key features include:

Asset ownership recorded on the Avalanche blockchain;

Peer-to-peer exchange of cash and digital assets;

Optimal liquidity, scalability, and security;

24/7 payment capabilities;

Real-time settlement;

Verifiable on-chain proof-of-reserves.

The first transaction involved recording clients’ assets on the Avalanche blockchain, followed by an A2A settlement on the Lynq network.

According to the company, clients began onboarding at tZERO Securities, Lynq’s Broker-Dealer, two months ago. Currently, 13 digital asset companies are onboarded, with more than 50 additional clients in different stages of the process.

Addressing the challenges of the digital asset market

Since its inception, Lynq has aimed to address the challenges of digital asset settlement, including market fragmentation, counterparty risk, and evolving regulatory frameworks, while creating a network of trusted counterparties on its platform. This consortium-driven approach has enabled the development of a platform that delivers liquidity, scalability, and SOC II technology, while maximising capital efficiency.

Partners include companies such as Arca, Avalanche, B2C2, Crypto.com, FalconX, Fireblocks, Galaxy, Tassat, tZERO, U.S. Bank, and Wintermute. Developed by Arca Labs, Tassat, and tZERO, Lynq leverages tZERO’s Broker-Dealer and Special Purpose Broker-Dealer licences, Arca’s expertise in asset management, and Tassat’s real-time blockchain technology. Lynq’s service partners include Avalanche, which provides the open-source layer one blockchain network, and U.S. Bank, the network’s cash custodian. Together, this architecture provides institutional clients with bankruptcy-remote segregated account security and transparent proof of reserves on a familiar end-to-end platform.