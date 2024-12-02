Clear Junction has introduced a new service allowing institutional clients to transfer and convert stablecoins on-chain.

The offering initially supports USDC and USDT across Ethereum, Solana, and Tron networks. According to the official press release, the solution is already in use by several clients and is available through the company’s platform interface. It includes full compliance controls and visibility over transactions, aiming to remove much of the operational complexity typically associated with blockchain-based settlements.

The launch comes in the context of rising institutional interest in blockchain technologies and digital settlement layers, particularly in areas such as cross-border payments, treasury operations, and liquidity management. While stablecoins are increasingly viewed as tools for faster and cheaper international payments, many regulated institutions have faced challenges in accessing infrastructure that meets compliance standards.

Linking traditional finance and blockchain systems

According to representatives from Clear Junction, some financial institutions have struggled to enter the digital asset space due to regulatory and operational barriers. The company’s new service aims to offer a compliant and auditable option for those looking to interact with stablecoins, without departing from established banking requirements.

The stablecoin transfer product forms part of a strategy by Clear Junction to expand its digital asset division. Future developments are expected to focus on areas such as tokenised settlement, custody services, and blockchain-based liquidity tools.

Clear Junction is authorised by the UK Financial Conduct Authority to operate as both an electronic money institution (EMI) and a virtual asset service provider (VASP), a status that enables it to provide services that intersect traditional finance and digital assets under a single regulatory framework.

Company officials stated that stablecoins are transitioning from speculative instruments to legitimate infrastructure for settlement. In their view, clients increasingly seek blockchain speed and transparency, but without sacrificing regulatory oversight. The new product is seen internally as a foundational step toward that objective.