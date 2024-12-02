Eddid Financial has received SFC approval to offer crypto deposit and withdrawal services, with plans to support stablecoin and RWA product development.

The regulatory approval allows the firm to facilitate cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals, including Bitcoin, Ether, USD Coin, Tether, and USDT-TRC.

The development signals a shift in the group’s digital asset strategy, expanding its offerings within Hong Kong’s regulated virtual asset environment. The company also plans to enable these new capabilities through its proprietary trading platform, Eddid ONE, which is expected to integrate direct crypto transfer functionalities in an upcoming update.

Aligning with future plans for stablecoins and RWA products

According to representatives from Eddid Financial, the authorisation from the SFC will support future efforts to expand into areas such as stablecoin distribution and real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation. The move also reflects what the firm described as a growing need among investors for flexibility and liquidity in digital asset portfolios.

Officials from the company noted that the new services would simplify crypto management for users by eliminating the need for private key handling or third-party wallets. The firm intends to position its digital asset operations within a regulatory and compliance framework as part of its continued expansion in the fintech and virtual asset sectors.

Other developments from Eddid Financial

In June 2025, Eddid Financial announced a strategic partnership with EXIO Limited. Under this collaboration, Eddid Financial provided liquidity support and settlement services for EXIO Limited's virtual asset transactions, offering market participants a more efficient and secure trading experience.

Leveraging its experience in the traditional financial market and active deployment in the virtual asset sector in recent years, Eddid Financial provided EXIO Limited with a liquidity management solution covering various virtual assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins. EXIO Limited, on the other hand, aimed to improve trading efficiency and service quality, promoting the popularisation of virtual asset trading and further advancing Hong Kong's development in the global virtual asset market.