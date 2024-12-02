The USD support exchange will integrate with Lynq and help accelerate its adoption, alongside other launch partners such as B2C2, Galaxy, and Wintermute.











A new startup from Tassat, Arca Labs and tZERO Group

Lynq is a broker-dealer-operated settlement utility driven by a tokenised treasury fund. It offers an inclusive and scalable settlement service on an end-to-end platform, delivering yield and transparent proof of reserves within a bankruptcy-remote architecture that minimises counterparty risk.

Crypto.com Exchange is designed for VIP and institutional users, offering them a technologically improved crypto trading platform with features such as deep global liquidity and low latency. The offering also includes spot trading, margin trading, derivatives, OTC trading, and more.

Lynq, developed by Tassat, Arca Labs and tZERO Group, chose Crypto.com as a launch partner for its expertise in the industry, aligning with its mission to offer an efficient and scalable settlement solution that addresses the specific needs of institutional clients in the digital asset industry. The collaboration also aligns with Crypto.com’s commitment to driving development and fostering greater efficiency within the ecosystem. The company supports Lynq as it believes that it will offer significant benefits to their clients.

Through the integration, Crypto.com’s institutional clients can leverage access to a network of digital asset market participants that enable real-time settlement, as well as the ability to earn yield on assets on the platform, as Lynq’s Yield-in-Transit capability increases capital efficiency.

The settlement network aims to address the unique challenges of digital asset settlement, such as market fragmentation, counterparty risk, and ever-changing regulatory frameworks. Lynq operates within a legal framework that leverages tZERO’s Broker-Dealer and Special Purpose Broker-Dealer licenses as well as Arca’s Registered Investment Adviser and Delaware Trust. The architecture, combined with Tassat’s blockchain infrastructure, aims to provide segregated account security, transparent proof of reserves, and broad ecosystem connectivity.