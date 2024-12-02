Denmark-based digital bank Lunar has entered into a partnership with delivery platform Wolt to provide Wolt+ membership benefits to customers on its premium subscription plans across Denmark, Norway, and Sweden.

Under the agreement, Lunar customers on the bank's highest-tier Unlimited plan will receive Wolt+ as a permanent feature, granting them zero-fee deliveries, along with exclusive offers on the platform. Business customers subscribed to Lunar's Limitless plan will also gain access to Wolt+ with zero-fee deliveries.

Tiered rollout across subscription plans

Customers on Lunar's lower-tier plans (Light, Standard, and Plus) will be able to redeem between three and nine months of Wolt+ at no additional cost. The partnership is being rolled out simultaneously in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, with local market adaptations in each country.

For Lunar, the tie-up represents an extension of its subscription-based banking model, which centres on bundling everyday services into its tiered plans for both private and business customers. The bank has positioned the collaboration as part of a broader strategy to build usefulness into its subscription offering beyond traditional banking services.

For Wolt, the partnership opens a new distribution channel for its Wolt+ membership programme, enabling it to reach Lunar's customer base across three Nordic markets. A company official at Wolt described the collaboration as creating value through a service many consumers already use, noting that zero-fee deliveries can reduce the need for routine errands.

Benefits extended to Wolt's merchant and courier partners

Beyond consumer-facing benefits, the partnership also includes dedicated Lunar packages for Wolt's restaurant, retail, and courier partners. The aim is to provide local businesses and self-employed individuals operating on Wolt's platform with access to banking and payment solutions that can simplify their financial operations and administration.

The move reflects a growing trend among digital banks to differentiate their offerings through lifestyle and commerce partnerships, rather than competing solely on traditional banking features. By integrating a delivery subscription into its product, Lunar is seeking to increase the perceived value of its premium plans while strengthening customer retention.

The partnership positions both companies to deepen their presence in the Nordic market, with Lunar reinforcing its challenger bank model and Wolt broadening the reach of its subscription service through financial services distribution.