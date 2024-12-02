Blockchain.com has received registration from the UK Financial Conduct Authority to operate as a crypto asset business.

Following this announcement, the London-headquartered platform said the registration enables it to provide brokerage, custodial, and institutional crypto services across the UK under FCA oversight.

The company also plans to apply for authorisation when the FCA's gateway opens later in 2026, with the objective of securing full authorisation under the permanent regulatory regime expected to take effect in 2027.

Registration follows MiCA licence

According to the official press release, the FCA registration follows Blockchain.com's receipt of a Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) licence in 2025, which permits the company to offer crypto services across the 30 countries in the European Economic Area under a single regulatory framework.

The company stated that the UK registration will support its operations in digital asset custody and wallet services, enterprise compliance and treasury tools for institutions, as well as brokerage services aligned with FCA requirements. It also said the registration is intended to facilitate partnerships with regulated financial entities in the UK.

Moreover, the registration comes as the UK government and the FCA continue to develop a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets. The FCA's temporary registration regime has allowed crypto asset businesses to operate while the permanent regulatory structure is finalised.

UK regulatory developments

The UK has been working to establish a regulatory framework that balances development with consumer protection in the crypto sector. At the same time, the FCA introduced a temporary registration regime following the implementation of the Fifth Anti-Money Laundering Directive in January 2020, requiring crypto businesses to register and comply with AML and counter-terrorist financing regulations.

The permanent regime, expected in 2027, is intended to bring crypto asset activities under the FCA's authorisation and supervision framework. This will include requirements for financial promotion, custody standards, and market conduct rules for crypto firms operating in the UK.

With this in mind, Blockchain.com indicated that it will continue to engage with UK regulators as the permanent framework takes shape.