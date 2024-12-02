Coinbase and Bybit have entered exploratory talks over a potential USD 25 billion partnership aimed at facilitating Bybit's entry into the US market.

The arrangement, if finalised, would be structured to allow Bybit to access the US market in a manner compliant with local regulatory requirements. No final decision has been reached, and both parties are understood to still be evaluating partnership structures.

According to the announcement, Coinbase would serve as a compliant pathway for Bybit's entry into the US, a market that has historically been inaccessible to offshore exchanges due to stringent licensing and regulatory requirements set by bodies including the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

Regulatory context and market implications

Bybit has primarily operated as an offshore platform, serving users in jurisdictions outside the US. Gaining access to the US market would represent a significant shift in the exchange's geographic footprint and regulatory posture. As the US remains one of the largest retail and institutional crypto markets globally, offshore platforms have faced repeated obstacles in establishing compliant operations there.

For Coinbase, such a partnership could expand its reach beyond its existing domestic and international user base by leveraging Bybit's trading volumes and global user network. The exchange, which trades publicly on Nasdaq, has positioned itself as a compliance-focused operator and previously navigated a high-profile legal dispute with the SEC, which was dropped in early 2025.

The broader significance of the reported talks lies in the potential precedent they could set. Other offshore crypto exchanges have sought routes into the US market as regulatory clarity has gradually improved under recent policy shifts, as a structured entry via an established, compliant domestic exchange represents one possible model for achieving that goal without requiring a full independent licensing process.

Whether the Coinbase–Bybit discussions advance to a formal agreement remains to be seen. At present, the situation represents an early-stage exploration rather than a confirmed transaction, and the terms, structure, and timeline of any potential deal have not been disclosed publicly.