KuCoin has launched version 5.0, combining trading, AI services, asset management, accessibility, technology, and compliance improvements.

Crypto platform KuCoin has introduced KuCoin 5.0, a platform-wide upgrade covering six areas: compliance, technology, assets, user experience, AI, and wealth management. The most visible changes include a redesigned interface with clearer paths for different types of users, an AI service layer that extends across the platform, and more flexible ways to trade and manage assets. KuCoin presents the upgrade as part of its ‘Trust, Built-in’ brand initiative. Founded in 2017, the company serves more than 45 million users across more than 200 countries and regions.

Unified Trading Account and wealth features

For users with more advanced trading needs, KuCoin 5.0 introduces the Unified Trading Account (UTA), available to eligible users at VIP1 level and above. The UTA brings spot, margin, and futures trading into a shared framework for funds, margin, and risk management. This reduces the need to transfer funds between separate accounts and supports more efficient use of capital across eligible products.

The upgrade also links earning and trading more closely. VIP users gain access to dedicated wealth management products and benefits, sub-accounts can access KuCoin’s Earn products, and selected wealth assets are supported within the UTA framework. Main accounts and sub-accounts can participate in Earn while managing their funds separately, and KCUSD can be used as margin within the UTA, reducing the need to move funds between earning and trading activities.

Interface, accessibility, and AI

KuCoin 5.0 also updates the platform’s everyday features. Profile Center 2.0 introduces a card-based layout, the sub-account system has been upgraded with simpler account creation and stronger security controls, and K-line charts now offer more tools, real-time data, and settings that sync across devices. A colour vision accessibility mode makes charts and other visual information easier to distinguish for users with colour vision deficiencies, while separate Lite and Pro modes cater to different levels of trading experience. AI Assistant 5.0 provides a single AI entry point for conversations, questions, and task completion across market insights, Earn, trading, customer support, and campaigns, using page context and user actions to recommend relevant services.

BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, stated that users should experience trust in every interaction, not only in how their assets are protected, but also in how clearly, reliably, and efficiently the platform works. According to Wong, KuCoin 5.0 is an important step in building the company’s commitment to trust into the product itself, giving users greater confidence and control while laying the foundation for the next stage of digital finance. The consolidation of trading accounts, wealth products, and AI services into a single framework reflects a broader move among crypto platforms towards integrated offerings that keep users’ trading and asset management within one environment.