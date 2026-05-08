KAST has launched USD stablecoin cashback rewards, adding a yield-stable alternative to its existing points-based incentives across three membership tiers.

The feature runs alongside the existing KAST Points programme rather than replacing it, positioning the company within a broader industry shift away from volatile token-based rewards towards more liquid, value-stable alternatives.

Tiered structure and benefits

Cashback rates vary by membership level. Standard members, who access the platform at no annual cost, earn 1.5% cashback on the first USD 2.000 of monthly card spend. Premium members receive 2% cashback on up to USD 10.000 per month, alongside 1% in KAST Points on eligible transactions. In addition, private members earn 3% cashback on monthly spend up to USD 40.000, with 2% in KAST Points on all eligible card transactions and access to an exclusive gold card. All rewards are subject to terms and conditions.

Premium and Private members are issued a Visa Infinite card, which includes up to USD 1.5 million in travel accident insurance, 180-day purchase protection, 30-day price protection, and access to over 1.200 airport lounges globally through the Visa Airport Companion app.

Context and strategic direction

According to the official press release, the launch reflects a structural tension that has persisted in crypto-linked card products: reward tokens that fluctuate in value reduce the practical utility of cashback, as users face additional steps, as well as potential losses, before converting earnings into spendable funds. Stablecoin cashback removes that intermediate step, allowing rewards to be used directly on the KAST card alongside regular spend.

Raagulan Pathy, Founder & CEO at KAST, noted that users expect rewards to function as usable money rather than something requiring ongoing management, describing the stablecoin cashback feature as consistent with the direction in which card rewards are heading more broadly.

The stablecoin cashback launch forms part of KAST's wider product expansion in 2026, following an USD 80 million Series A funding round co-led by QED Investors and Left Lane Capital earlier this year. The company has indicated plans to introduce savings products, credit features, and a KAST Business offering later in the year.

The move adds to a growing number of fintech and crypto card providers reconsidering how rewards are structured, as stablecoin adoption in everyday financial contexts continues to develop across consumer-facing platforms.