Jeonbuk Bank, a South Korea-based lender and a unit of JB Financial Group, has begun issuing loans secured by Bitcoin to corporate clients. The loans are issued in Korean won, and borrowers may use the proceeds only for business operating costs. The bank has confirmed to local outlet Jaekyung Ilbo that at least one loan has reportedly already been executed.

Third-party custody and court-ordered sales underpin the loan structure

For now, Bitcoin is the only asset accepted as collateral. Jeonbuk Bank does not hold the Bitcoin itself. Instead, a registered crypto service provider keeps the assets in custody while the bank provides the loan. If a borrower fails to repay, the bank would recover its funds through a court-ordered sale of the pledged Bitcoin. This process relies on revised Civil Enforcement Rules that took effect on 1 October 2026, which set out the legal steps for seizing and selling rights tied to digital assets.

Before launch, the bank carried out its own stress tests to assess how Bitcoin would perform during sharp price falls. It selected Bitcoin because of its deep liquidity, which allows the collateral to be sold when needed. While designing the product, Jeonbuk Bank also reviewed loan-to-value ratios and margin-call thresholds for major tokens, including Bitcoin and Ether. Interest rates, borrowing limits, and collateral requirements have not been made public.

Bitcoin-backed lending enters South Korea’s banking sector

The launch follows a commitment made earlier in 2026, when Jeonbuk Bank CEO Park Chun-won said the lender would introduce a crypto-backed loan. The service is currently limited to corporate clients, and its scope may change over time. The bank has indicated that any expansion will depend on market demand and on changes to crypto regulation in South Korea.

The product also brings a South Korean bank into a wider market shift, as Bitcoin-backed lending develops into a more mainstream source of credit used for purposes such as working capital, not only trading. In South Korea, the revised enforcement rules give lenders a defined legal route for recovering crypto collateral. Combined with external custody, this allows a traditional bank to lend against digital assets without holding them on its own balance sheet.