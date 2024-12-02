Japan's cabinet has approved a bill that would reclassify crypto assets as financial products under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, marking a significant shift in the country's regulatory approach to digital assets.

If passed during the current Diet session, the legislation is expected to take effect as early as fiscal 2027. The bill would represent the first time crypto assets are regulated as financial products under Japan's securities law. Key provisions include a prohibition on insider trading and transactions based on non-public information, and a requirement for crypto issuers to publish annual disclosures.

Furthermore, the legislation also strengthens penalties for unregistered operators, raising the maximum prison sentence from three years to ten years and increasing the maximum fine from JPY 3 million to JPY 10 million.

Regulatory shift and broader context

Currently, Japan's Financial Services Agency primarily regulates crypto assets under the Payment Services Act, treating them as a means of payment. The proposed reclassification signals a move toward treating crypto as a category of financial instrument subject to securities-style oversight, bringing it closer to the framework applied to stocks and other investment products.

Moreover, the bill is part of a broader regulatory evolution in Japan. According to reports from the beginning of the year, the FSA was planning in January 2026 to include crypto assets in the list of base assets eligible for exchange-traded funds, potentially paving the way for approval as early as 2028. Japanese authorities are also exploring a reduction in the tax rate on crypto income from a maximum of 55% to 20%, aligning it with the rate applied to stock investments.

Together, these developments reflect Japan's effort to advance regulatory clarity for the crypto industry while maintaining conditions for innovation and market development.