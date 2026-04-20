French Finance Minister Roland Lescure has called on European banks to accelerate the development of euro-pegged stablecoins and tokenized deposits, stating that the current imbalance between dollar-denominated and euro-denominated stablecoins is unsatisfactory.

The comments were made in pre-recorded remarks at a crypto conference in Paris on 17 April 2026.

Roland Lescure's remarks come as a group of European banks, including ING, UniCredit, and BNP Paribas, have formed a company to launch a euro-pegged stablecoin in the second half of 2026, an initiative the minister described as precisely what Europe needs. He also expressed support for European Central Bank plans to place a digital central bank currency at the centre of tokenization efforts, describing that approach as the right balance.

Market context and European policy backdrop

The stablecoin market remains heavily dominated by dollar-pegged tokens. Tether, which is El Salvador-based, reports more than USD 185 billion of its dollar-pegged tokens in circulation. By contrast, Société Générale's euro-pegged stablecoin, launched in 2023, has approximately EUR 107 million in circulation, illustrating the scale of the disparity. According to a research note published by RBC Capital Markets this week, two-thirds of European banks surveyed reported that demand for stablecoins remains limited.

Furthermore, the push for European stablecoin development sits within a broader policy effort to reduce EU reliance on non-European payment providers, a concern that has intensified amid strained transatlantic relations. The ECB's digital euro project, designed to preserve the role of central bank money in a digital economy, has faced resistance from bank lobbies in some member states and slow progress in the European Parliament.

Stablecoins are currently used predominantly for crypto trading rather than everyday payments, limiting their practical impact on the payments ecosystem despite growing institutional interest.