Deus X Pay, a licenced provider of stablecoin payment solutions, has partnered with FlySociety to introduce optimal crypto payment options for luxury travel.

This collaboration will enable FlySociety to accept cryptocurrency payments, optimising the convenience and security of transactions for its customers.

Additionally, this partnership highlights the increasing adoption of compliant cryptocurrency payment solutions in the luxury asset market, catering to the evolving preferences of global travellers. With optimal transaction times and lower fees, clients can focus more on their journey and less on payment complexities.

Some potential benefits for customers are:

24/7 settlements since the process is instant, secure, and free from banking delays;

Reduced costs and optimal convenience, tailored for clients who demand speed and privacy;

Fully regulated and compliant infrastructure, ensuring optimisation with every transaction.

The collaboration between the two companies marks an important step in integrating cryptocurrency into the luxury aviation industry, optimising the customers' experience while paving the way for potential opportunities in the sector.

Crypto payments in the travel industry

The collaboration comes at a time when crypto payments in the travel industry are expected to increase by 38% in 2025 compared to the previous year. Analysts noted that over 40% of crypto transactions in the travel sector during the period were made in stablecoins. At the same time, there’s significant growth in high-net-worth individuals using digital assets to pay for first-class flights and private jet bookings. According to CoinsPaid data, the average transaction amount paid with cryptocurrency is 2.5 times more than with fiat.

More collaborations from Deus X Pay

In June 2025, Deus X Pay partnered with Forté Aviation to introduce crypto payments. By integrating traditional finance with digital payment systems, it offered faster, more cost-effective, and secure transaction options for institutions and businesses. Operating under licences in Lithuania, the Czech Republic, and Canada, it complied with regulations as a Virtual Asset Service Provider and Money Services Business.