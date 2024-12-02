



Deus X Pay is a regulated provider of institutional stablecoin payment solutions that transform cryptocurrency payment processes. By integrating traditional finance with digital payment systems, it offers faster, more cost-effective, and secure transaction options for institutions and businesses. Operating under licences in Lithuania, the Czech Republic, and Canada, it complies with regulations as a Virtual Asset Service Provider and Money Services Business.

Representatives from Forté Aviation stated that by partnering with Deus X Pay, the company is updating the customer experience by introducing cryptocurrency payment options. In an industry marked by exclusivity, this integration will enable clients to book travel more effortlessly.

Forté Aviation is known for its personalised service, addressing a wide range of needs, from individual flights to complex multi-leg journeys. This partnership highlights the growing trend of incorporating compliant cryptocurrency payment solutions into the luxury asset market, catering to the evolving needs of international travellers. With quicker settlements and lower fees, clients can focus on their journey without the complications of intricate payment logistics.

Other partnerships from Deus X Pay

In January 2025, Deus X Pay partnered with BCB Group to enable instant settlement of fiat currencies, resulting in a more streamlined transaction experience for clients.

As part of this collaboration, Deus X Pay leveraged BCB Group’s infrastructure, including the real-time payment capabilities of the BLINC network, to facilitate immediate fiat currency settlements. This initiative reflected Deus X Pay's dedication to optimising financial solutions for institutional and corporate clients.

The partnership followed shortly after Deus X Pay revealed its intention to launch a new brand focused on international payments and efficient, cost-effective, and secure stablecoin transactions. At that time, the company aimed to update international payments by overcoming traditional obstacles and providing secure and convenient financial services.