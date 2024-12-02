Fireblocks Trust Company has partnered with Bakkt, Castle Island, FalconX, Galaxy, and others to offer custody solutions and support regulated digital asset strategies.

The solution comes as ETFs and treasuries, protocol launches, and collateralised lending have a regulatory shift, and Fireblocks Trust Company is an enabler for institutions that seek compliance and secure infrastructure.

Custody for crypto firms

Fireblocks Trust Company is a New York State-regulated qualified custodian powered by the Fireblocks platform, providing a custody framework that integrates Fireblocks’ security stack and its institutional network, while unifying security with broad asset coverage and direct connectivity.

Popular use cases include token launches, offering foundations and protocols using qualified custody to meet TGE compliance requirements, and ETF issuance, with regulated custody, robust segregation, and auditability for digital asset products. There are other applications, such as institutional lending and collateral management, and regulated staking, with policy-controlled validator access through established providers such as Figment.

Bakkt build a crypto brokerage infrastructure that enables institutions to access digital assets compliantly. Fireblocks Trust Company’s role was to ensure that Bakkt’s client have a secure and regulated foundation to protect their assets. FalconX believes that regulated custody is a critical service for institutions that seek deep liquidity and trusted access to markets. Fireblocks Trust Company offers custody that helps bridge TradFi and crypto as the market continues to mature.

Castle Island values Fireblocks Trust Company for its regulatory compliance, security, and seamless integration with its self-custody wallet, enhancing operational efficiency. Additionally, Galaxy highlights Fireblocks Trust Company as a key addition to its regulated custody network, enabling secure and compliant expansion in digital asset markets.

For the majority of institutions, a custodian also represents the first step to crypto asset adoption. As the regulatory framework continues to evolve and digital asset businesses mature, organisations can transition to self-custody or hybrid models on the same platform. Fireblocks Trust Company continues to support a range of institutions, including banks, asset managers, protocol teams, and venture investors, helping to bridge blockchain innovation with the evolving regulatory requirements.