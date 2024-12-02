BCP and BitGo launch Peru’s first crypto banking platform

Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP) has partnered with digital asset infrastructure firm BitGo to introduce the Criptococos pilot platform.

In essence, the platform enables clients to purchase and manage cryptoassets within Peru’s banking system. The initiative, authorised by the Superintendency of Banking, Insurance, and Pension Fund Administrators (SBS), marks the first time a Peruvian bank has offered direct cryptoasset services under regulatory oversight.

Regulatory pilot for digital asset integration

Under the pilot scheme, eligible BCP clients can buy and sell bitcoin and the USDC stablecoin through a closed-loop system that prevents transfers to external exchanges. This framework is designed to ensure full traceability and compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing standards. To participate, users must meet specific requirements, including maintaining a minimum banking history with BCP and completing a cryptoasset and investment risk assessment.

The acquired digital assets will be held in custody by BitGo Trust Company, which operates under regulated conditions and provides segregated accounts. BitGo’s infrastructure is intended to maintain high security and operational transparency for institutional clients.

According to representatives from BCP, the launch of Criptococos forms part of the bank’s wider effort to explore the role of blockchain and digital assets within the traditional financial system, offering customers a regulated environment for crypto transactions. BitGo officials described the collaboration as an opportunity to extend its institutional-grade custody and settlement services to Latin America’s expanding digital asset market.

Criptococos remains in its testing phase, with a limited number of participants invited to join via the project’s official website. The pilot will help assess market demand and operational performance before any potential wider rollout.