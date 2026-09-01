Fiat Republic has partnered with ClearBank to help European crypto asset service providers meet MiCA safeguarding requirements.

The agreement is designed to let European crypto asset service providers (CASPs) meet their safeguarding obligations under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) without needing to operate outside the Fiat Republic environment.

Addressing a MiCA compliance gap

MiCA requires many digital asset firms to hold client funds in a segregated account at a licensed credit institution, kept separate from operational funds. Previously, companies using Fiat Republic for daily transactional banking and virtual account reconciliation had to manually transfer client funds to an external bank each evening and move them back the following morning. According to Fiat Republic, this process created operational friction and added to compliance overhead for affected platforms.

Under the new partnership, that manual transfer process is no longer required. ClearBank, which is authorised by the European Central Bank and supervised by De Nederlandsche Bank, supplies the regulated credit institution infrastructure needed for safeguarding. Fiat Republic operates as the channel partner, meaning client companies retain their existing technical, commercial, and legal relationship with Fiat Republic while gaining direct access to ClearBank-backed safeguarding accounts.

Furthermore, the companies state that this removes the need for multiple points of contact and eliminates the daily sweep of funds between institutions.

Adam Bialy, Founder and CEO, Fiat Republic, said MiCA had introduced a requirement that pushed clients into maintaining two separate banking relationships simply to continue operating. The company stated that the partnership allows its clients to fulfil safeguarding obligations through the same infrastructure already used for transactional banking, rather than managing overnight cash movements separately.

Tristan Kirchner, CEO of ClearBank Europe, noted that MiCA has changed the banking requirements for European crypto platforms, with regulated safeguarding now a mandatory condition for firms seeking or holding a MiCA licence.

Availability and prior collaboration

The partnership is available immediately to digital asset companies that hold a MiCA licence or are currently in the application process, subject to eligibility criteria. It follows an earlier collaboration between the two companies: Fiat Republic became the first live client on ClearBank's SEPA Indirect product earlier in 2026, giving its clients in France access to virtual IBANs and euro payments under their own bank identifier codes (BICs).

The move reflects a broader trend among European crypto infrastructure providers to align banking arrangements with MiCA's segregation requirements as the regulation becomes fully applicable across the EU.