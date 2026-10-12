etoro, the trading and investing platform, announced that the connectors are built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and let users bring their etoro account into the AI assistant they already use. No API keys, code, or technical configuration are needed. Once connected, users can ask about their own holdings, positions, balances, and performance from within the assistant, rather than receiving generic responses based on a hypothetical investor.

Users and customers can choose between two levels of access. Read-only access supports research and analysis. Read-and-act access, where available, allows the assistant to propose actions, and the user must review and approve each one. In addition, funding and withdrawals cannot be carried out through the chat interface and remain within etoro. Users can pause or disconnect the connection at any time, while new users can start with simple look-ups and test workflows on a demo account before moving to live activity.

The company divides the roles this way: the assistant provides the analysis, etoro provides market access, and the investor keeps control.

On platforms where etoro is listed in the connector directory, setup involves searching for etoro, connecting, and signing in. The company states that more directory listings are planned. On other platforms, investors can add etoro manually as a custom connector. etoro’s AI agent, Tori, can guide users through the process, and step-by-step guides for each supported assistant are available on the company’s MCP site.

Retail demand for AI-assisted investing

The launch draws on etoro’s latest Retail Investor Beat research. It found that 56% of retail investors already use, or are open to using, AI tools such as ChatGPT or AI agents to help select or adjust investments.

Yoni Assia, Co-founder and CEO of etoro, described the move as part of a recurring pattern in which technology reshapes how people invest. The executive also cited social investing and mobile access as earlier shifts and identified AI as the current one. The argument was that people increasingly think and plan within AI assistants, so their portfolios need to be accessible there. Moreover, the industry is moving from a focus on access to a focus on intelligence, with investors combining their own judgement with AI while remaining in control.

Towards agentic trading

Guy Barkat, Director of API Partnerships, said AI assistants are becoming part of everyday life, used for planning, research, summarising information, and completing tasks, and that investing is moving into the same space. The official described the connectors as a step towards an agentic trading experience built on clear boundaries, transparency, and user approval.

The design reflects the company’s stated focus on investor control as AI assistants gain the ability to act on users’ behalf. That focus shows in the read-only option, the approval requirement for proposed actions, and keeping funding and withdrawals outside the chat. Because the connectors use MCP, they work across several assistants and can also be added to unlisted platforms. This places etoro’s account data inside tools that investors use beyond the trading platform itself.