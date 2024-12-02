EBANX has announced the launch of AI, stablecoin, and payout solutions for global companies in emerging markets, as well as its expansion into the Philippines, at the Payments Summit.

During the EBANX Payments Summit, the company unveiled new products designed to optimise operations for global companies across Latin America, Africa, India, and Southeast Asia. Key features include the ability to accept stablecoin payments, AI-powered tools for optimising digital transaction security and efficiency, and instant payouts through local networks. EBANX also announced its expansion into the Philippines.

Stablecoin payments and settlements

EBANX merchants will soon be able to accept payments in stablecoin from customers in emerging markets, with settlement available in USDC or USDT, in addition to fiat currencies currently supported by EBANX. The feature offers an optimal, reliable, and flexible way to conduct cross-border commerce, especially in regions where banking systems are fragmented or inefficient.

AI-powered features

At the Summit, EBANX presented three AI-driven tools to optimise approval rates, reduce risk, and deliver insights to achieve sustainable growth:

Fraud detection system that uses AI models to analyse over 100 data points per transaction in real time, generating a probability score that guides approval decisions;

AI-driven optimal routing system capable of evaluating each transaction’s risk level and context before selecting the most effective combination of acquirer and Merchant ID (MID), adapting in real time to changing market conditions, issuer behavior, and network performance;

A new Merchant Area, an AI-powered dashboard that provides intelligent, regionally adapted payment management for global companies.

Expansion into the Philippines

In addition to its presence in 20 markets across Latin America, Arica, and India, EBANX announced its expansion into the Philippines, recognizing the potential in the fintech sector. According to data from Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI) sourced by EBANX, digital commerce in the country is projected to grow from USD 36 billion in 2025 to USD 61 billion by 2028, driven by 98% internet penetration, per Statista.

Payout and Payment Bundles

Among the products introduced at the Summit in Mexico City is EBANX Payout, a feature that allows merchants to make instant payments to their partners, sellers, and payees in emerging markets using local currencies through domestic networks, such as Pix in Brazil and Nequi in Colombia, without the need for a local entity.

Additionally, EBANX unveiled its new Payment Bundles, an optimal way for merchants to sell and scale in emerging markets. Global companies can access up to 1 billion payment users through four payment bundles with a single API integration, covering methods such as instant payments, cash-based systems, cards, bank transfers, digital wallets, and recurring payments.