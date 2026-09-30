DXtrade receives Indonesia regulatory approval from Bappebti

Bappebti approves DXtrade for Indonesian brokers

Devexperts' DXtrade has received regulatory approval from Indonesia's Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti), allowing commodity futures and derivatives brokers operating under the regulator's framework to licence the platform. The approval was granted in August 2026 following a regulatory review. Bappebti operates under Indonesia's Ministry of Trade and is responsible for supervising the country's commodity futures and derivatives markets, including the licensing of market participants and exchanges.

The approval makes DXtrade one of two trading platforms approved by Bappebti for the Indonesian commodity futures and derivatives market. It provides Devexperts with a regulatory basis to offer DXtrade to brokers operating within the market.

Devexperts plans further regulatory applications

Devexperts plans to seek approval from Indonesia's Financial Services Authority (Otoritas Jasa Keuangan, or OJK). OJK regulates and supervises the country's financial services sector, with responsibilities covering areas such as banking, capital markets, and digital and crypto assets. The planned application relates to Devexperts' proposed activities in Indonesia's digital asset market and would be separate from the authorisation granted by Bappebti.

The planned OJK application follows a change in Indonesia's digital asset regulatory framework. Since January 2025, OJK has been responsible for overseeing crypto-asset activities in the country, with the regulatory function transferred from Bappebti. This means Devexperts would need to address a separate regulatory framework for its proposed digital asset activities, in addition to the approval already obtained for DXtrade in the commodity futures and derivatives market.

Charmaine Athaide, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Devexperts, said the Bappebti approval enables the company to offer DXtrade to commodity futures and derivatives brokers in Indonesia. She added that DXtrade is now one of two trading platforms approved by Bappebti for the Indonesian market.